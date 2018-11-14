Stung by Amazon’s rejection, cities look on the bright side

Some of the 18 cities passed up by Amazon for its new headquarters are telling themselves sometimes losing is actually winning.
The finalists learned this week that instead of Amazon picking one location for its new offices, it would split them between Long Island City in Queens, New York, and Arlington, Virginia, in suburban Washington.
The places that didn't make the cut are bearing the rejection with a mixture of reflection, disappointment and some optimism.
They're missing out on the economic boost, but they've also dodged having to give away billions of dollars in tax incentives.
Amazon's search for a new home resulted in some 238 suitors that the company whittled down to 20, stretching from Toronto to Miami in the east to Denver and Los Angeles out west.
