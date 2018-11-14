The Latest: Senate reverses veto on tobacco sales to minors

The Latest on the Illinois General Assembly's fall session (all times local):
3:40 p.m.
The Senate has voted to reverse the governor's veto on legislation prohibiting the sale of tobacco products to those under 21.
Deerfield Democratic Sen. Julie Morrison's proposal was OK'd 36-19. The veto override required 36 votes. It moves to the House.
The ban would include cigarettes and cigars, snuff and chew, e-cigarettes and vaping materials. Morrison says smoking "is not a right or a benefit, it's an addiction."
Opponents complain that young adults who can vote and serve in the military should decide on tobacco use. And they noted the legislation has no penalties for buyers or sellers. That was a key to Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto.
Proponents say the state may restrict sales of a product. They say penalties would unnecessarily mar a young person's future.
___
The bill is SB2332 .
___
2:15 p.m.
The Senate has voted to override a veto of legislation encouraging immigrants who are victims of crime to cooperate with police.
Senate President John Cullerton's plan was approved 40-12 Wednesday. It would set a 90-day deadline for law enforcement officials to complete paperwork immigrants need for visas to stay in this country.
The Chicago Democrat says it's prompted by an illegal sex trade which lures or forces girls and women from other countries to come to the U.S.
Federal law established the visas for cooperative victims. Cullerton says some law enforcement agencies delay completion or ignore it.
Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner vetoed the proposal in August. He says setting a deadline could result in mistakes or perjury.
The House considers the veto next.
