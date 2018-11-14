$470M in hurricane relief heading to vote in Georgia House

Hurricane relief proposals totaling $470 million in funding and tax incentives are headed for a Thursday floor vote in the Georgia House.
The second day of a special legislative session called by Gov. Nathan Deal resulted Wednesday in House committees approving $270 million for debris cleanup, emergency aid to farmers and other recovery efforts following Hurricane Michael's devastating march across southwest Georgia.
Also approved for a vote by the full House: $200 million in tax incentives to encourage Georgia timber growers to replant vast acreage destroyed by the October storm.
Deal told the House Appropriations Committee the hurricane was "a disaster unlike any that we have really seen."
A $40 million tax break on jet fuel has also been sent to the House by the Ways and Means Committee.
