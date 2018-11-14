FILE - This March 1, 2006 file photo shows civil rights pioneer Clara Luper in Oklahoma City. Luper died June 8, 2011, after a lengthy illness. She was 88. The Oklahoma City School Board on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, voted to name its new administration building after Luper who organized civil rights sit-ins to integrate city businesses. The building is scheduled to open in 2019 and will be named The Clara Luper Center for Educational Services.
FILE - This March 1, 2006 file photo shows civil rights pioneer Clara Luper in Oklahoma City. Luper died June 8, 2011, after a lengthy illness. She was 88. The Oklahoma City School Board on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, voted to name its new administration building after Luper who organized civil rights sit-ins to integrate city businesses. The building is scheduled to open in 2019 and will be named The Clara Luper Center for Educational Services. Ty Russell, File AP Photo
Business

School board names building after late Oklahoma NAACP leader

The Associated Press

November 14, 2018 01:38 PM

OKLAHOMA CITY

The Oklahoma City School Board will name its future administration building after the woman who organized civil rights sit-ins to integrate city businesses.

The board voted 7-0 Tuesday to name the building The Clara Luper Center for Educational Services. It is scheduled to open in 2019.

Luper was a long-time teacher and leader of the NAACP Youth Council who led peaceful protests against drugstores, helping end segregation at retailers in downtown Oklahoma City.

Luper led the sit-ins in 1958, preceding the 1960 demonstrations in Greensboro, North Carolina, a defining moment of the civil rights movement. Luper died in 2011 at 88.

The Tulsa-based Woody Guthrie Center in August awarded Luper and the group its Oklahoma Changing World Prize in honor of the 60th anniversary of the local demonstrations.

