Judge won’t give more time to find victims of detentions

A judge who ordered taxpayer-funded compensation for Latinos who were illegally detained when then-Sheriff Joe Arpaio defied a 2011 court order has declined to give the victims six more months to apply for the money.
The two-sentence ruling issued Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Murray Snow means the one-year period for filing claims will end, as previously ordered, on Dec. 3.
Two years ago, Snow ordered the creation of a $500,000 compensation fund as a remedy for Arpaio's acknowledged disobedience of an order to stop his traffic patrols that targeted immigrants.
Immigrant rights advocates argued more time was needed to locate the victims.
Attorneys for Maricopa County had opposed the request to extend the application period and accused opposing lawyers of trying to rewrite the terms of the compensating plan.
