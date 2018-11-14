US awards second border wall contract in Texas

FILE - This Nov. 13, 2016, file photo shows a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent passes along a section of border wall in Hidalgo, Texas. The U.S. government has awarded a $167 million contract to build 8 miles of border wall in south Texas. U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced the contract Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. Construction will begin in February. Eric Gay, File AP Photo