Hearing reveals chilling details of fatal Southwest flight

FILE- In this April 17, 2018, file photo a Southwest Airlines plane sits on the runway at the Philadelphia International Airport after it made an emergency landing in Philadelphia. In new accounts released Wednesday, Nov. 14, into the April accident, the flight attendants described being unable to bring the woman back in the plane until two male passengers stepped in to help. The flight attendants told investigators at least one of the men put his arm out of the window and wrapped it around the woman’s shoulder to help pull her back in. The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP David Maialetti