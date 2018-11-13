France recalls horror of 2015 attacks, foils new plots

Balloons are released in front of the Paris 11th district town hall during a ceremony marking the third anniversary of the Paris attacks of November 2015 in which 130 people were killed, in Paris, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. France’s interior minister says French security services have foiled six terror attacks this year, as the country marks three years since gun and bomb attacks in Paris killed 130 people. Christophe Ena AP Photo