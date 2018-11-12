Parks official signed form over archaeologist’s objection

The deputy director of Arizona State Parks & Trails, who is under investigation over accusations the agency bulldozed over archaeological sites, once signed a federal grant application over the objections of a state archaeologist.
The Arizona Republic reported Monday that it has obtained documents that show Jim Keegan filled out a form in March 2016 that required a signature from a state archaeologist.
Keegan has no training in that field.
Then-staff archaeologist Paula Pflepsen told the newspaper that Keegan was not authorized to sign the document in her stead.
Keegan did not immediately respond to a message left seeking comment.
Keegan and Parks Director Sue Black have been on paid leave since Nov. 1.
The state Attorney General's Office is investigating whether the agency disregarded antiquities law to rush development.
