Excerpts from recent South Dakota editorials

American News, Aberdeen, Nov. 24
How will Thune use his new Washington influence?
For a small state, South Dakota has a history of producing some big-time politicians.
John Thune is the latest.
The Republican U.S. senator from Murdo has been promoted to majority whip, the second-highest rank in the Senate Republican leadership. Since 2012, Thune had been serving in the No. 3 leadership post as chairman of the Senate Republican Conference.
All excellent achievements for a small-state senator who was first elected in 2005. Thune, who is in his third term, served in the U.S. House from 1997 to 2003.
What does Thune's new role entail in the GOP-controlled Senate?
Whips are responsible for rounding up party members for votes. Thune also would stand in for the majority leader (Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.) in his absence. McConnell, by the way, was first elected to the Senate in 1984.
Thune will help create, steer and reroute the Republican road map that will help drive our nation.
Being second in command of the U.S. Senate is a big deal. So was the fact that Thune was unopposed for the job. It shows the confidence and respect Thune's colleagues have in and for him.
We are a small state, but we have some big-time influence on big decisions ahead.
Thune has talked about the importance of working together with Democrats to get things done. That is easier said than done in highly partisan Washington, D.C. Thune has reliably fallen in line with his Republican cohorts on most every major issue. As whip, he will expected to "carry the water" for tried-and-true party principles.
Of course, his seat of influence can help South Dakotans. Despite some misgivings about candidate Donald Trump, Thune has been a solid supporter of President Donald Trump. That could work to the advantage of our region; Trump would benefit from more contact with agriculture and ethanol-producing states, for instance.
Thune has risen higher in D.C. politics than any South Dakotan has in 13 years.
Aberdeen's own Tom Daschle was a long-time national star in the Democratic Party, and his term as Senate majority leader is still the highest Senate rank of any South Dakotan.
Daschle represented South Dakota in the U.S. House from 1979 to 1987 and in the U.S. Senate from 1987 to 2005, when he was unseated by Thune.
Now it is Thune's turn, having earned a seat at the table of national leaders who heavily influence policy.
How will he use his new seat of power in Washington, D.C.?
As majority whip, it would be easy for Sen. Thune to be further entrenched in party politics.
We hope that Thune — and all elected officials — put country before "R'' or "D," and make good decisions for all Americans, not just their strongest supporters.
Now, more than ever, the world will be watching South Dakota's senior senator.
___
Madison Daily Leader, Madison, Nov. 21
Citizens should stay engaged for 5G
Madison is on the front edge of a new technology movement, and we're excited about the possibilities.
Cellular connectivity is about to make a generational change from technology known as 4G to 5G. Technology experts say, however, this jump isn't just a little faster, but a lot faster with higher capacity.
We first heard about the technology when U.S. Sen. John Thune, chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, hosted a field hearing at Dakota State University in October 2017. Since then, DSU has discussed using the technology on campus, then helping it expand to Madison and the rest of South Dakota.
The city of Madison signed an agreement last month allowing Verizon Wireless to set up small-cell antenna poles in the city rights of way.
There are many other cities working to do the same thing, so Madison won't be the absolute first, but we'll be in the first wave.
At Monday's city commission meeting, local residents are wondering what equipment will be seen in the city. Unlike current cellular antennas, which are on Lakeview Tower, Madison's water tower and some radio towers, the new generation antennas will be lower and greater in number.
The commissioners spent some time explaining the circumstances and equipment. It was a good dialogue that needs to continue.
While many citizens won't be interested, others should be eager to understand and take advantage of the technology. And we should be concerned about the aesthetics of how our city looks and possible alternatives that would maintain the attractiveness of Madison.
Our point is that we should keep this dialogue going. City commissioners should continue to listen and work toward building this great technology, while listening to citizens' concerns and adapting plans along the way.
___
Rapid City Journal, Nov. 25
Require social media firms to disclose
No amount of assurances can repair the trust damaged by a friend's betrayal. Our feelings about Facebook have come a long way since 2015, when we marveled at this latest Horatio Alger story, which used cat videos and doe-eyed selfies to link a fourth of all mankind in a multibillion-dollar extravaganza. Since then, data breaches, political manipulation and indifference over consequences have exposed a disturbing dark side to the social media company.
In April, Sen. John Thune led a hearing into Facebook's role in sharing the data of 87 million users with the analytics firm Cambridge Analytica. Thune warned Facebook then it needed to do better at protecting free speech, protecting user data and ensuring our data gets used responsibly. Failing that, he warned, "new laws may be necessary to secure Americans' privacy."
We were skeptical of government regulation then, and we remain so, but we also grow increasingly skeptical Facebook will adequately address these legitimate concerns. A recent New York Times expose — relying on interviews from 50 insiders — inspires little confidence the social media behemoth will improve itself.
The company has responded to scandals involving Russian meddling, data sharing and fostering hate speech by resorting to aggressive campaign tactics: attacking others to distract, plus denying, delaying and minimizing the harm.
The company was slow to recognize how extensively Russian interests had exploited its platform to meddle in American democracy, it dragged its feet on investigating the issue, and it was even slower to admit its failings publicly.
Facebook also refused responsibility amid concerns in Myanmar, India, Germany and elsewhere that the company had become an instrument of government propaganda and ethnic cleansing. Facebook claimed to be merely a platform, like a telephone company, but a telephone company does not take notes on conversations, search for key words and analyze the information to help others influence opinion.
It would be naïve of us to think Facebook allows the use of its impressive and useful platform without benefit. It uses our data to sell advertising. If you don't like it, don't use it.
The problem has been Facebook's secrecy around how it uses our data, how it secures it, and how it prevents the malicious use of this tremendous source of power. Facebook may not be too big to fail, but it is powerful enough to imperil democracy.
We must, however, resist knee-jerk regulation, which risks imposing a solution more dangerous than the problem. A ministry of propaganda, whereby the powerful determine proper usage of data, would be the greatest threat.
Regulation should not focus on ensuring Facebook does the right thing. It should instead focus on making sure the public has some knowledge of how its data gets used. The government makes similar requirements of financial institutions and insurance companies. For years now, we have had the right to know our credit scores. We also know our means of recourse when money or data gets mishandled.
Social media companies should be subject to these same requirements. We should aim to balance the right of a company to profit from the use of proprietary information with that of the public good. More knowledge would answer the question of what else is going on inside these social media behemoths. Scrutiny would enable us to look for deeper patterns.
Social media will continue evolving, displacing markets and industries, and changing the world in ways unforeseen. We should not abdicate responsibility for ensuring these companies do not exploit us in their pursuit of profits.
Disclosure by itself is not a fix. As in every democracy, the public must remain engaged. We must become more discerning and evolve better instincts to avoid sophisticated manipulation.
These past few years have seen the rise of fact checkers and other means of monitoring falsehoods. These help.
The need of social media companies to maintain our trust remains the strongest deterrent against misdeeds. A check of the stock market shows why. Since July 20, the value of a Facebook share has declined 37 percent. We have the power. What we need is information.
We encourage Sen. Thune to pursue a carefully crafted requirement for disclosure of information by all social media companies.
Comments