Souris Basin council to update economic development strategy

This Oct. 10, 2018 photo shows Souris Basin Planning Council staff members, from left, Briselda Hernandez, economic development specialist; Lyndsay Ulrickson, executive director; Connie Wilson, office and finance manger; and Emily Berg, community development specialist posing for a photograph in Minot, N.D.. Souris Basin Planning Council often isn’t the first agency to come to mind when contemplating economic development. But millions of dollars have come to the region for infrastructure projects that have spurred development because of the involvement of the planning council. Minot Daily News via AP Jill Schramm