Ohio bill focuses on use, funding of school features like AC

Ohio would have to study which of its schools have air conditioning, safety measures and certain other building features under a state lawmaker's proposal to direct some school construction money specifically for those purposes.
Republican Rep. Niraj Antani (NEER'-ahj an-TAHN'-ee), of Miamisburg, says he hopes his proposal starts a conversation about changing how the state funds school infrastructure. Antani, who's running for re-election, says every school should have those features but too many don't.
There's no state tally on that, so the evidence is anecdotal. Early this school year, for example, a heat wave caused scores of schools around Ohio to close or send students home early.
Antani's Democratic challenger, Zach Dickerson, says that's been a known problem for years. He questions why Antani and others didn't address it sooner.
Comments