UNH announces completion of aquaponics research facility

The University of New Hampshire says it has completed a two-year project to build an aquaponics research facility.
Officials say three aquaponic greenhouses in Madbury will allow researchers to grow crops like lettuce from the nutrient-rich wastewater that comes from fish farming. New Hampshire Public Radio reports the project is made possible in part thanks to funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the N.H. Sea Grant.
The goal is to produce 1,000 heads of lettuce a week and 100 pounds of fish a month. UNH Professor Todd Guerdat, who leads the project, says he believes there is a way to make aquaponics an attractive field for industry work.
Aquaponics is essentially a system combining aquaculture with hydroponics, cycling water and nutrients between the fish and plants
