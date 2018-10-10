The Trust helping with post-football transition

FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2013, file photo, Arizona Cardinals tackle Eric Winston (73) watches from the sideline during the fist quarter of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, in Glendale, Ariz. Now that Eric Winston is no longer playing pro football, he’s not exactly soaking up the rays in some exotic locale. He’s preparing for the rest of his life by attending the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania, while also handling a myriad of duties as president of the NFL players’ union. Rick Scuteri, File AP Photo