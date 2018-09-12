Panel reviews North Dakota ballot measure costs; pot is tops

North Dakota officials say a measure to legalize marijuana would cost more than $2 million annually if it's approved, though tax revenue and other fees generated from the sales are not yet known.
Voters in November have four initiated measures to consider. Lawmakers on Wednesday will review the estimated costs of the measures if they pass.
Officials estimate a measure that would provide license plates free of charge to volunteer emergency workers would cost more than $17 million over the next decade through lost fees.
Officials say a measure that would explicitly bar non-U.S. citizens from voting in North Dakota would have no fiscal impact.
The cost of a sweeping government ethics overhaul can't be determined yet, although officials say a whistleblower hotline would only be about $28 a month.
