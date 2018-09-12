Algerian generals, others fired without explanation

FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2005 file photo, Algerian National Popular Army Chief of Staff, General Salah Ahmed Gaid, right, gestures as he speaks with Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in Hassi Bahbah, Algeria. Heads have been rolling in the Algerian army, the North African nation’s most respected institution, and in other security services, with generals in top posts fired _ without explanation _ at a rate never before seen. Ouahab Hebbat, File AP Photo