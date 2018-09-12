Malaysia’s Anwar to make political comeback in by-election

FILE - In this May 16, 2018, file photo, Anwar Ibrahim reacts to supporters as he leaves a hospital in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Officials say Malaysia’s prime minister-in-waiting Anwar will contest a by-election that will pave the way for his return to active politics. Lawmaker Danyal Balagopal Abdullah said Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, he has resigned as a member of Parliament in Port Dickson, a southern coastal town, to make way for Anwar’s comeback. Vincent Thian, File AP Photo