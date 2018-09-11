EPA moves closer to rolling back Obama-era rules on methane

FILE - In this March 25, 2014 file photo, a worker adjusts pipes during a hydraulic fracturing operation at a well pad near Mead, Colorado. The Trump administration is moving to roll back Obama-era rules intended to reduce leaks of climate-changing methane from oil and gas facilities. The Environmental Protection Agency formally released a proposed substitute rule Tuesday. The EPA acknowledges the rollback would lead to more methane leaking into the atmosphere. The agency says relaxing oversight will save $75 million in regulatory costs annually. Brennan Linsley, file AP Photo