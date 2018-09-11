Thai authorities see T-shirts as proof of sedition

Thailand’s Bangkok Post newspaper depicting a cover story on detention of a vender who sold black t-shirts, bearing a symbol allegedly linked to a movement promoting a federal republic, is displayed in a newspaper stall in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018.Thailand’s military government this past week launched a crackdown on a small anti-government movement advocating a federal republic, arresting its alleged sympathizers on the basis of their owning t-shirts bearing the group’s logo of a tiny red and white flag. Gemunu Amarasinghe AP Photo