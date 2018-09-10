Iraqi city of Basra seethes over water crisis, unemployment

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 7, 2018 file photo, mourners chant anti government slogans while carrying the coffin of Abdul Salam Fathi, a protester whose family said he was killed in a protest, during his funeral in Basra, Iraq. With brackish water pouring from the taps, failing city services and soaring unemployment, the southern Iraqi city of Basra has seen weeks of violent protests in the streets of the country’s oil-exporting capital. Nabil al-Jurani, File AP Photo