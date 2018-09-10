Romanian official: US can help Eastern EU members develop

In this Thursday, Oct. 15, 2015 file photo, NATO Deputy Secretary-General Alexander Vershbow, right, walks with Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu, in Bucharest, Romania. Romanian official said Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, that the U.S. needs to have a strong presence in Eastern Europe before a summit on boosting development in the region. Romania’s presidency hosts the 12-member Three Seas Initiative on Sept. 17-18 where officials will discuss about 40 regional government-approved projects that aim to boost interconnectivity in transportation, energy and the digital fields. Vadim Ghirda, File AP Photo