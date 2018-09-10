A roundup of recent Michigan newspaper editorials

The Detroit News. September 5, 2018
Keep e-cigs away from kids
The FDA enacted a regulation on e-cigarettes in 2016 that banned the sale of e-cigarettes with nicotine to those younger than 18. Yet, because Michigan has no state law affirming that regulation, law enforcement can't keep kids from purchasing the nicotine-delivery devices.
Though e-cigarettes for adult use should not be regulated the same as tobacco products, they should be regulated and policed like other substances that pose health risks to children.
The sole purpose of an e-cigarette is to deliver nicotine to the bloodstream. Nicotine is highly addictive and can harm brain development. In addition, some of the liquids contain flavor agent like diacetyl, a compound known to cause extensive lung scarring (called popcorn lung) and cancer, according to the surgeon general.
Despite these risks, an alarming number of kids are using them.
According to a survey conducted by scientists from the University of Michigan, nearly one in three students in 12th grade nationwide said they used some kind of vaping device in the last year, and nearly 17 percent of those students have used a device in the last month.
And they aren't just using it to get a nicotine buzz — a third of monthly users say they use the devices to ingest marijuana.
The most popular of these devices, a sleek thumb-drive called juul, costs only $50, the equivalent of mowing a few lawns. And Michigan kids can purchase them at nearly any corner store, despite that purchase being illegal under the FDA regulation.
Michigan's failure on a state law means local law enforcement can't conduct stings and issue fines to convenience stores that sell to underaged kids.
"Police officers in high schools could confiscate products and write tickets to kids but that is not the goal," says state Sen. Rick Jones R-Grand Ledge. "The goal is to stop the unscrupulous sales of e-cigarettes to minors at drug stores."
In 2015, Gov. Rick Snyder vetoed a package of bills that would have regulated e-cigarettes because he said the bills did not regulate and tax e-cigarette products the same as tobacco.
Jones, who introduced his own legislation last year to ban e-cigarette sales to minors, says the veto was shortsighted.
"Our primary concern should be Michigan children; we should not be worried about a few tax dollars," Jones says.
As with cigarettes or alcohol, kids can always find some adult who will get it for them, but state government shouldn't make it easy for kids to pump themselves full of nicotine just because it wants to make some cash.
The committee on regulatory reform recommended Jones' legislation for immediate effect last year, but ultimately nothing came from his proposal.
The Legislature should consider a similar proposal to ensure that a culture of childhood nicotine addiction doesn't saddle our children with serious medical problems.
Times Herald(Port Huron). September 6, 2018
MDOT can fix chicory fire mess
Port Huron needs someone to clean up the site where the Chicory factory burned down. Amtrak and its customers need a new station in Port Huron. The Michigan Department of Transportation should still feel guilty about the damage it did to the city of Port Huron with its premature and presumptuous site preparation for the unfunded Blue Water Bridge plaza expansion.
That latter assertion isn't ours. It is what Port Huron City Manager James Freed suggested in May when he asked city lawyers to look into the 2009 agreement with MDOT over the plaza mess. He said MDOT hadn't kept its promises and the city might be due something beyond the $100,000 annual remediation payments that will run out in a couple of years.
One of the nine Amtrak station alternatives in the Blue Water Transportation Commission's pre-assessment is already out of contention. The railroad site on Griswold Road that prompted the latest study, and which ruffled feathers in the city, is off the table because of changes in railroad traffic. CN is using the tracks there differently now and won't surrender the space for a passenger terminal.
"Things have changed," Jim Wilson, Blue Water Transit director, told the Times Herald editorial board.
Things changed on 12th Avenue, too. The Chicory building caught fire June 22. Almost before the ashes had cooled, the city had spent $472,000 to tear down dangerous walls, clean up asbestos before it blew across the street, contain an oil leak to the Black River and begin what will likely be a long battle with the property's owners, Harshad and Shipla Mehta, over responsibilities and remuneration.
Meanwhile, the property sits there partially demolished and begging for trouble. There are more storage tanks in unknown condition containing petroleum products of murky provenance. Whether they too will leak into the Black River is anybody's guess. Whether whatever caused the first fire could get to those tanks is too frightening to contemplate.
The city has neither the financial nor legal resources to clean up the mess. It's no longer an emergency like it was the morning of June 23. Certainly, the city could sue the Mehtas but that would take forever.
Meanwhile, state and federal environmental agencies don't recognize the site's potential for disaster.
It also has potential as an Amtrak station. It is now a 3-acre parcel with railroad access.
MDOT should buy it, clean it up and give it to Blue Water Transit to develop a train station.
It's close to downtown Port Huron, restaurants, hotels and other amenities. Trains would have little impact on neighborhoods. Its accessible. It would assuage some of MDOT's guilt.
The Mining Journal (Marquette). September 4, 2018
Button Up a great example of local people helping local people
Although the more cynical among us might opine it's too little, too late, we like the fact that Gov. Rick Snyder is working right up until his state employment expires at the end of December. And after all is said and done, an initiative he rolled out late last With tightening social services and education budgets the new reality facing everyone, it's fallen to local residents to find ways to support students without asking for new millages that voters may not approve.
One singular example of how to go about doing this was on display in the Marquette area last week. Button Up is the invention principally of Patty Kimber, who works at the Upper Peninsula Health Plan. About 3 1/2 years ago, she decided she wanted to help support local students.
"At the time, I thought I should be doing more than going to work and riding my bike, which is what I tell people," Kimber said for a Mining Journal story on the matter.
What she came up with is a fundraising plan where the money would come from the sale of donated items, often from local artists. Items purchased from the fundraising — everything from bars of soap to pairs of socks — are distributed through the Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Service Agency or MARESA.
"They were a way to reach the students in the schools who had needs," said Kimber, who noted U.P. schools have homeless-student liaisons.
"They are aware or they try to be aware of which students are without their own homes and in need of some supplies or services."
Now those liaisons are aware of Kimber's project and reach out on their own, she said. Acting as fiscal agent for the effort is River Valley Bank, where about three times a year goods are displayed.
By all accounts, this is an outstanding effort that benefits untold numbers of students in so many ways. We wish them continued success. Anyone who wants to know more can contact them through their Facebook page.
Traverse City Record-Eagle. September 6, 2018
A new monument honors our 'Coasties'
The distinctive sound of a spinning helicopter rotor sounds like life-saving music to anyone in trouble on the water.
The officers and enlisted personnel who work out of U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City have rescued many souls during its 72 years of operation.
Today's dedication of a monument to the air station and its personnel offers a token of appreciation from our community — for all the people saved in the last seven decades. The monument consists of a metal sculpture of a helicopter over a brick, stone and wood base.
The artwork is based on a design submitted by Mallory Heiges, a Traverse City West Senior High School student when she entered a contest seeking ideas for the monument project. She partnered with metal artist Matt Coffey on the final design.
A host of local groups helped make the project happen. Rotary Charities, the Biederman Foundation and others donated funds. Volunteers helped create the brick and stone base.
Commissioned in 1946, the air station now operates over all of Lake Michigan and over large portions of Lake Superior and Lake Huron. Back then, the air station operated a single fixed-wing aircraft primarily tasked with helping search and rescue operations in the Great Lakes. The air station's current staff of 17 officers and 117 enlisted personnel operates three helicopters based at Cherry Capital Airport.
Over the years, Coast Guard personnel have rescued fishermen, recreational boaters and freighter crews.
Air Station helicopters worked through four days of gale conditions to assist in the 1961 evacuation of the crew of the Francisco Morazán, which ran aground off South Manitou Island. The ship's deteriorating hull still fascinates visitors. Traverse City Air Station crews rescued 25 survivors of the collision between the Cedarville and the Topdalsford in 1965, and 19 survivors from a fire aboard the Canadian freighter Cartiercliffe Hall in 1979.
Traverse City always has valued the presence of the Coasties, as they're affectionately known. Stan Simons, chair of the city's Coast Guard City Committee, said he made establishment of the monument a personal mission.
Our community is among just 21 municipalities in the U.S. that Congress has designated as Coast Guard Cities, according to the USCG. The designation aims to recognize places that make special efforts to honor the men and women who serve as Coasties.
The Grand Traverse Bay area has a long tradition of hosting not only the Coast Guard but also its predecessor, the U.S. Life-Saving Service, according to Traverse City City Manager Marty Colburn.
Today's dedication makes a visual and public statement that Traverse City honors the men and women of the Coast Guard and their contribution to safety in the Great Lakes. The monument will offer us a daily reminder of the military personnel who live and work in our community — even on days when actual helicopters aren't hovering over the bay or soaring overhead en route to a rescue mission.
The eastern entrance to downtown, near the corner of East Front Street and Grandview Parkway, is a highly visible and appropriate spot for the monument that highlights the USCG crews based in Traverse City — crews dedicated to saving lives throughout the Great Lakes..
