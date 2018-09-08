Hawaii judge refuses to block ballot question

A judge ruled against a motion by Hawaii's four counties to block November ballots from asking voters if they want to amend the Hawaii Constitution to allow the state to tax investment property.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports First Circuit Judge Jeff Crabtree said Friday that the counties didn't meet the standards required for granting a preliminary injunction.
Hawaii's four counties are suing the state, arguing that a ballot question is unlawfully vague and that the Legislature didn't follow proper procedures in passing the measure.
The counties argue that the wording of the bill is misleading because it doesn't make clear that it is really a tax. The counties say certain wording is ambiguous and undefined.
But Crabtree says the question didn't appear to rise to the level of being unlawful.
Comments