US lacks leverage as assault on Syrian enclave looms

This photo released Tuesday, Sept 4, 2018 by the al-Qaida-affiliated Ibaa News Agency, shows smoke rising over buildings that were hit by airstrikes, in al-Sahan village, in the northern province of Idlib, Syria. Arabic reads, “Air raid by the Russian occupation plane targets al-Sahan village.” Despite dire U.S. warnings and fears of a humanitarian disaster, the Trump administration has little leverage to stop Russia, Iran and Syria pressing ahead with a massive military assault against Syria’s northwest Idlib province. (Ibaa News Agency, via AP)