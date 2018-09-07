Twitter’s Alex Jones ban: Blip in sea of abuse?

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, file photo, Alex Jones, the right-wing conspiracy theorist, walks the corridors of Capitol Hill after listening to Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on ‘Foreign Influence Operations and Their Use of Social Media Platforms’ on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Twitter’s permanent ban of conspiracy-monger Alex Jones on Thursday again underscored the difficulty many social-media services face in trying to consistently apply their rules against harassment and other bad behavior. Jose Luis Magana, File AP Photo