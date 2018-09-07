Venezuela merchants face arrest for defying Maduro’s reforms

In this Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018 photo, David David points at a photo of his brother Franklin David, during an interview in his office in Santa Teresa Del Tuy, Venezuela. Franklin David was arrested in this town outside Caracas for doing what he has done almost every day for the past 25 years: selling car parts. In a surprise raid, armed police officers showed up at Franklin David’s warehouse and hauled him away for allegedly raising prices too much. Fernando Llano AP Photo