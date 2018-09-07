Trump to stump for Mississippi senator trying to finish term

FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2018, file photo, U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., speaks at one of the biggest political events of the year in the state, the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss. Hyde-Smith, was appointed by Gov. Phil Bryant to assume the position until an election could be held to fill the post. All three challengers are accepting two debate invitations for a U.S. Senate race in Mississippi, but it’s unclear if the Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith will take part. Rogelio V. Solis, File AP Photo