Feds lift roadblock to copper mining near Boundary Waters

FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2011,file photo, a prospecting drill rig bores into the bedrock near Ely, Minn., in search of copper, nickel and precious metals that Twin Metals Minnesota LLC, hopes to mine near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northeastern Minnesota. The Trump administration on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, lifted a roadblock to copper-nickel mining in the area saying its review revealed no new scientific information. It says companies may soon be able to sign mineral leases in the area. Steve Karnowski, File AP Photo