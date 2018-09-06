AFP backs 6 GOP state House candidates in Kentucky

The Kentucky chapter of Americans for Prosperity is supporting six Republican members of the state House of Representatives for re-election in November.
The group announced Thursday it is endorsing Richard Heath in district 2, Jim Gooch in district 12, DJ Johnson in district 13, Brandon Reed in district 24, Kevin Bratcher in district 29 and Phil Moffett in district 32.
AFP-Kentucky state director Andrew McNeill said the group will help candidates by canvassing, phone banking and targeted direct mail.
Of the six Republicans, five are facing challenges from current or former teachers running as Democrats, part of a wave of educators seeking seats in the state legislature.
McNeill said the group's evaluation was solely focused on the candidates' legislative leadership and not who their opponents were.
