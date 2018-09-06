Intent on getting a big raise? You may have to quit your job

FILE- In this Feb. 15, 2017, file photo a hotel guest is dwarfed by the glass facade of the JW Marriott hotel as he rides an escalator at the hotel in downtown Los Angeles. Americans who quit to take new jobs are enjoying pay raises that are one-third larger than raises for workers who stay put, a gap that has reached the widest point since the Great Recession. At the same time, retail and restaurant workers are receiving more generous raises than manufacturing workers are. Jae C. Hong, File AP Photo