Insurer plans expansion adding 625 North Carolina jobs

A New York City-based insurance company is planning a big expansion of North Carolina operations and adding about 625 jobs.
A state committee that approves major tax breaks on Thursday said National General Holdings Corp. planned to grow beyond the 1,400 workers it now employs in Winston-Salem and elsewhere. The committee approved incentives that could be worth $6.7 million from state and local governments over 12 years.
The new jobs being added by 2023 would pay an average of more than $55,000, greater than the $51,000 a year county average. The expansion is expected to involve customer service, technology, actuarial, sales, accounting and other office jobs.
National General formerly operated in Winston-Salem for decades as GMAC Insurance Group. It sells car, home, health and life insurance.
