McGrath ends boycott of Sinclair TV stations

A Democratic Congressional candidate in Kentucky has ended her boycott of Sinclair Broadcast Group.
Amy McGrath pulled her TV ads from Sinclair stations in April amid a Democratic primary after it was revealed the company required its local news anchors to read a statement decrying the "troubling trend of irresponsible, one-sided news stories plaguing the country." McGrath said the statement mimicked propaganda efforts in authoritarian countries.
McGrath is now the Democratic nominee challenging Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Barr. Her campaign now has ads on Sinclair station WDKY in Lexington, Kentucky.
McGrath campaign manager Mark Nickolas said the boycott was out of concern the FCC would let Sinclair purchase 42 stations from Tribune Media. He said they ended the boycott when the deal collapsed.
