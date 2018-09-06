Records: Cop accused in Australian’s death can’t take stress

FILE - In this May 8, 2018, file photo, former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor arrives at the Hennepin County Government Center for a hearing in Minneapolis. Noor is charged in the July 2017 shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, of Australia, who had called 911 to report a possible assault. Court records show psychiatrists and training officers voiced concerns about Noor’s fitness for duty long before he fatally shot Damond. Jim Mone, File AP Photo