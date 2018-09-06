Mississippi city lays off more workers, citing budget gap

A Mississippi Gulf Coast city is laying off more workers amid budget woes.
Local news outlets report the city has laid off 14 employees, including 11 from the beautification department and three from the police department, including an animal control officer.
Mayor Dane Maxwell also says seven other police department positions will remain unfilled. He says police leaders tell him service won't be affected.
The city is trying to close a $14 million shortfall in its budget as it seeks to finalize its spending plan for the upcoming year beginning Oct. 1.
Pascagoula laid off four full-time and seven-part time workers earlier.
Maxwell also says military shipyard Ingalls Shipbuilding has offered to give up some property tax breaks to increase revenue to the city.
Comments