Canada’s strong-willed foreign minister leads trade talks

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2018, file photo, Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks during a news conference at the Canadian Embassy after talks at the Office of the United States Trade Representative, in Washington. As a liberal former journalist, Freeland is many things that would seem to irritate President Donald Trump. That makes her an unusual choice to lead her country’s negotiations over a new free trade deal with an administration that is surprisingly hostile to Canada. Jose Luis Magana, File AP Photo