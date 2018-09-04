West Virginia tax collections above estimates in August

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says state tax collections in August were $33.4 million above estimates.
Justice says collections of $352.3 million last month were about 15 percent above those from August 2017.
A statement released by Justice's office says severance taxes on mining were $16.7 million above estimates, consumer sales and use tax collections were $7.2 million above estimates and personal income tax collections were $4.2 million above estimates.
Through the first two months of the fiscal year, Justice says tax collections were $65.8 million above estimates.
Justice says the last time that monthly collections fell below estimates was in March.
