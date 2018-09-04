France’s Macron encounters obstacle course at home

FILE - In this Sunday, May 14, 2017 file photo Francois de Rugy, a close aide to French President Emmanuel Macron, arrives at the Elysee Palace in Paris. Francois de Rugy, president of the National Assembly, parliament’s lower house, takes over at the ecology ministry. He replaces Nicolas Hulot, a high-profile and popular green campaigner who quit last week, lamenting that not enough is being done against environmental destruction. Christophe Ena, File AP Photo