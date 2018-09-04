Labor Day rally held to support locked out Montana workers

State politicians and others from around the state joined union workers locked out at a talc-milling plant in Montana for a Labor Day rally.
The workers are going on their fifth week of picketing outside of the Imerys America Talc Mill in Three Forks.
About 200 people turned out for the rally on Monday. Among them was Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, who urged them to keep fighting.
Boilermakers International Union Local 239 President Randy Tocci says the rally boosted the spirits of the workers.
A mediation session for the union workers and Imerys America is scheduled for Sept. 11.
Comments