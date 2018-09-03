UK ex-minister Johnson slams prime minister’s Brexit policy

FILE - In this Thursday, May 25, 2017 file photo British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, left, and Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May arrive for a meeting during the NATO summit of heads of state and government, at the NATO headquarters, in Brussels. British ex-Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has slammed Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit policy, a move likely to fuel speculation that he is seeking to oust her. Johnson wrote in the Daily Telegraph on Monday Sept. 3, 2018 that May’s so-called Chequers plan for continued ties with the European Union after Brexit will leave Britain in a weakened position. Pool Photo via AP, File Thierry Charlier