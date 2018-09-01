S Carolina streamline emergency return for businesses

South Carolina emergency officials are automating a system where local owners can register to return to their businesses after a disaster like a hurricane.
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division said business leaders can go to the agency's website for the certification as long as they are registered with the Secretary of State.
The agency says the certification isn't a guarantee to return. Local officials also have to decide it is safe to go back. But local officials won't let a business owner back in early without the certification.
The Emergency Management Division says any certifications issued before the website was up are still valid.
