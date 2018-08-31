US rejects request for information on Idaho wolf attacks

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 1995, file photo, a wolf leaps across a road into the wilds of Central Idaho. The U.S. government says it doesn’t have to release information to an environmental group concerning investigations into livestock deaths in Idaho that can result in wolves being killed for preying on cattle and sheep. The U.S. Department of Justice, in documents filed Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in U.S. District Court, says the requested documents contain information that’s exempt from Freedom of Information Act requests. Douglas Pizac, File AP Photo