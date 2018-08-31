Ravalli County ends ban on vaping devices, e-cigarettes

Ravalli County officials have decided to remove a ban on the use of e-cigarettes and vaping devices in indoor public places after it received conflicting data on the pros and cons of the health impacts of vaping.
The Ravalli Republic reports Ravalli County Commissioner Jeff Burrows says the decision by the Board of Heath this week doesn't mean that it was swayed one way or the other on the issue.
Last May, the board voted to include such devices in the western Montana county's Clean Indoor Act ordinance.
The ban was later challenged by Ron and Deanna Marshall who own a Hamilton business that specializes in selling vaping supplies.
They say the ban would have hurt their business by not allowing their customers to sample different varieties inside their shop.
