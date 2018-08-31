Rogers: $10.5 million in federal grants for eastern Kentucky

The federal government has awarded $10.5 million in grants to support two projects in eastern Kentucky.
Republican U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers made the announcement during the Saving Our Appalachian Region's conference in Pikeville.
Rogers said $4.5 million will pay for a water line extension project in Letcher County that will serve 100 residents and a planned federal prison. A $6 million grant will pay for a 60,000 square foot facility for EnerBlu, a company that plans to make lithium batteries in Pike County. Rogers said the company will hire 875 people and pay them an average wage of $39 per hour.
Republican Gov. Matt Bevin also announced a $1.2 million federal grant to develop infrastructure for a 30-acre industrial site in Perry County.
