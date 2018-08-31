Choctaws join non-Indian Mississippi casinos in taking bets

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians has joined state-regulated casinos in offering sports betting.
The tribe's Golden Moon Hotel and Casino took its first bet Thursday morning.
The Meridian Star reports that Hickory resident Eric Johannsen was the first bettor, placing a wager on the New Orleans Saints to win the Super Bowl at the upcoming season's end.
Spokesman Todd Adams say the Choctaws will begin taking bets Saturday at their Bok Homa casino near Sandersville.
Mississippi Gaming Commission Allen Godfrey says at least 20 state-regulated casinos are offering sports betting, with all 28 expecting to take bets within weeks.
A May U.S. Supreme Court decision allowed states nationwide to join Nevada in having legalized sports betting. Since then, sports books have opened in Delaware, Mississippi and New Jersey.
