Nebraska governor candidates face each other in first debate

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Sen. Bob Krist locked horns on topics like property taxes during the first debate of this fall's gubernatorial race.
The Republican incumbent and Democratic candidate went toe-to-toe Thursday at the Nebraska State Fair.
The first two questions the candidates faced concerned what they said is the most pressing issue for residents: property taxes. The candidates were asked their ideas on the matter and why more progress hasn't been made.
Krist says he would support using more of sales and income taxes to offset property taxes. Ricketts defended his work, citing investments in the state's property tax relief credit fund, a program that uses state dollars to offset local spending.
The candidates also discussed topics like Medicaid expansion, college affordability, medical marijuana and overcrowding in prisons.
