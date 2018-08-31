Ukraine separatists report leader killed in cafe explosion

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2014 file photo, rebel leader Alexander Zakharchenko stands during a swearing in ceremony in Donetsk, Ukraine. The news agency of the Russia-backed separatists fighting in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region is reporting that separatist leader Alexander Zakharchenko has died in a cafe explosion. Rebel news agency DAN said the Friday, Aug. 31, 2018 explosion tore through a cafe in Donetsk, the region’s principal city. Mstyslav Chernov, file AP Photo