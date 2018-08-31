Regulators to take closer look following SC uranium leak

Federal regulators are planning to take a closer look following a uranium leak at a South Carolina nuclear fuel plant.
Media outlets report the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission made that decision after a community meeting Thursday.
Several weeks ago, regulators said there were no plans for Westinghouse to clean radioactive material that leaked from a pipe in 2011 under the plant south of Columbia. Earlier this year, it was reported that uranium had also leaked through a 3-inch (8 centimeter) hole in the concrete floor where acid was used.
NRC officials said they've learned about leaks going back to 2008 that were not reported to the agency by Westinghouse, the owner and operator of the 49-year-old atomic fuel assembly plant.
Regulators say they should have been told about the leaks.
