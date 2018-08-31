Petition demands Japanese lawmaker apologize for LGBT remark

Activist Mameta Endo, bottom, poses with about 26,000 signatures to submit to Liberal Democratic Party requesting that lawmaker Mio Sugita hold a press conference to apologize in front of ruling Liberal Democratic Party headquarters Friday, Aug. 31, 2018 in Tokyo. Japanese activists including seven parents of LGBT children have submitted the petition to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s party, demanding that the lawmaker apologize for saying that sexual minorities are unproductive and don’t deserve public support. (Kyodo News via AP) AP