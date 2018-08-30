Emergency managers studied Hawaii food supply before storm

Emergency managers studied the operations of Hawaii's wholesale grocers in preparation for Hurricane Lane instead of just bringing food and water to the islands.
Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Brock Long says they researched how many days' worth of food was already in the state.
He says FEMA studied how it could keep the private sector food supply pipeline open and how it could provide food and water if that pipeline broke.
FEMA brought some food and water to Hawaii before last week's storm to prepare for that possibility.
Long says the agency learned lessons from last year's storms, including Hurricane Maria that hit Puerto Rico.
Long was in Hawaii Thursday, where he joined Gov. David Ige and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielson for a news conference.
