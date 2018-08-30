Pats’ Gronk gets $4.3M raise, highest paid tight end in NFL

FILE - In this June 7, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski catches the ball during an NFL football minicamp practice, in Foxborough, Mass. Those doubts are now gone as Gronkowski, “a true veteran for sure now” at 29, eagerly awaits his ninth season in the league, which starts Sept. 9 at home against the Houston Texans. Steven Senne, File AP Photo